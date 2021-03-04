Advertisement

Gov. Northam endorses Delegate Jay Jones for attorney general

Norfolk Delegate Jay Jones says he will seek the Democratic nomination for Attorney General.
Norfolk Delegate Jay Jones says he will seek the Democratic nomination for Attorney General.(WDBJ)
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Governor Ralph Northam on Thursday announced his endorsement of Delegate Jay Jones for attorney general. This is the governor’s first endorsement of the 2021 cycle.

In a statement Thursday morning, Gov. Northam said:

“We have made lasting progressive change over the last four years from Medicaid expansion to abolishing the death penalty to criminal justice reform, but it is time for a new generation of leaders to take the reins. Jay Jones has stood with me every step of the way in our journey to make Virginia a more just and equitable place to live. He has been my partner as we have worked to change our Commonwealth. He also understands the deep scars of racism and will represent the diversity of our Commonwealth. That is why I’m honored to endorse him in his race for attorney general.

As a state delegate, Jay has led from the front in fighting for long overdue justice reform, prioritizing our consumers, and protecting our environment. As the son and grandson of Civil Rights leaders, and a descendant of enslaved Americans, Jay knows firsthand the kind of leadership it takes to bring about the change we seek across this Commonwealth, and I look forward to having him as our next attorney general.”

Jones, a delegate from Norfolk, has championed justice reform, consumer protections and environment protection. Jones would be Virginia’s first Black attorney general.

“I couldn’t be more humbled to receive Governor Northam’s endorsement in this race. He leads with conviction and has ushered in a new era of equity, optimism, and prosperity in this Commonwealth for all Virginians, no matter what you look like or where you come from. Simply put, Ralph Northam is the most consequential governor in the history of this Commonwealth,” Delegate Jones said. “I’ve been enormously proud to stand with him every step of the way over the years, and I am excited to carry on the legacy that he and the First Lady are building. I am grateful for his support as we enter this new decade standing shoulder to shoulder to create the Virginia that we can all be proud of.”

