Pittsylvania County spring baseball to move forward with precautions

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - After canceling the past few sporting seasons due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Pittsylvania County Parks and Recreation says it will move forward with spring baseball.

The season will begin in the middle of May and run through July 17.

“Cancelling all of our sports seasons for the past year was extremely difficult and sad for our youth, so we are incredibly excited to be able to provide the opportunity to safely play baseball this year,” said Justin Price, Pittsylvania County Parks and Recreation director. “We are putting all types of safety protocols in place and doing everything we can to prevent COVID-19 exposures for our youth and everyone involved.”

The department says the season will look much different in 2021 compared to past years. There will be various guidelines in place to keep participants safe and healthy. Some of those include:

Players won’t be able to leave the dugout to congratulate players after a score, and those in the dugout will be required to social distance and wear masks. The National Federation of State High School Associations rules allow for the dugout and warmup area to be extended for social distancing.

Pitchers will not be permitted to put their hands in their mouth or blow their hands prior to pitching the ball.

All equipment and balls should be appropriately cleaned between each players’ use.

Fans that live under the same roof can sit together. Otherwise they will need to social distance, and if they are not able to social distance then they will need to wear a mask.

Concession stands will be limited to pre-packed items

The season’s games will be played predominantly at the softball and baseball fields at Chatham, Tunstall, Dan River and Gretna High Schools, with occasional games at the middle school fields.

There will be no end-of-season tournament due to the season beginning later than normal and the potential for large numbers of family and friends wanting to attend, making social distancing difficult.

“We are doing everything we can to provide some sense of normalcy in this season without compromising the safety of our youth, the coaches, umpires, staff, and fans,” Price said.

Registration for the season, which is for ages 4 to 15, will begin online on Saturday, March 13 and end Friday, April 16. The department said each area will host a limited number of onsite dates. You can contact your area coordinator for those times. Area coordinator information can be obtained on the parks and recreation website or by calling 434-432-7736.

