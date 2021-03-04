Advertisement

Radford store prepares outdoor campground and restaurant for warmer weather

Spring weather is on the way and they are already preparing for more people come out.
Spring weather is on the way and they are already preparing for more people come out.(Janay Reece)
By Janay Reece
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 10:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Spring weather is on the way and an outdoor business near Radford is already preparing for more people come out.

Mother daughter duo Teresa Lewis and Laura Coleman work Sportsman General Market and they have working to make a few upgrades outside.

“We have tables up front now. So you can sit outside so there’s plenty of places to come and joy and enjoy the view,” said Teresa Lewis a manager at Sportsman.

For example, adding picnic tables, getting vendors for an outdoor flea market and making food from scratch.

Lewis says they’re seeing more people visit their campground to be socially distant, so they took advantage of that by making the upgrades.

The two say it hasn’t been easy surviving the pandemic, but having loyal customers and being next to the New River has helped.

“People are just coming out here, setting up blankets and have picnics and just spend a day fishing out here with their families and they really enjoy it,” said Lewis.

They also keep fish bait like shiners in stock---- and started to make meals in their restaurant from scratch.

“Because a lot of these people down this road, they that’s what they want. They want a homemade cooked meal,” said Lewis.

“We are trying to be a positive part of our community I guess is the main goal, to where it’s, we make a difference in our community through our store,” said Laura Coleman a kitchen manager at Sportsman.

Over the summer, they plan to also transform into an outdoor flea market and build a deck out back.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rocky Mount Town Clerk Rebecca Dillon
Rocky Mount Town Clerk placed on administrative leave
Northside Vikings celebrate a touchdown in a football game vs. Franklin County on February 25.
Northside High School suspends football season following positive COVID-19 tests
Roanoke Fire-EMS rescued a person from a partially submerged vehicle.
One person rescued from partially-submerged vehicle
Gray pleaded guilty to four felony counts of embezzlement Tuesday.
Former Vinton Christian school employee sentenced in embezzlement case
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV

Latest News

Virginia State Police confirmed Stanley Police Officer Dominic “Nick” J. Winum, 48, was shot...
Governor orders flags at half-staff to honor slain Stanley Police officer
A Chatham Elementary student smiles after picking out a new book.
“Book Lady” gives away hundreds of books to students toward her goal of 1M
Angels of Assisi to hold pet food drive-thru
Stanley Police Officer Dominic "Nick" Winum
Community members come together to honor Officer Nick Winum