Radford store prepares outdoor campground and restaurant for warmer weather

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Spring weather is on the way and an outdoor business near Radford is already preparing for more people come out.

Mother daughter duo Teresa Lewis and Laura Coleman work Sportsman General Market and they have working to make a few upgrades outside.

“We have tables up front now. So you can sit outside so there’s plenty of places to come and joy and enjoy the view,” said Teresa Lewis a manager at Sportsman.

For example, adding picnic tables, getting vendors for an outdoor flea market and making food from scratch.

Lewis says they’re seeing more people visit their campground to be socially distant, so they took advantage of that by making the upgrades.

The two say it hasn’t been easy surviving the pandemic, but having loyal customers and being next to the New River has helped.

“People are just coming out here, setting up blankets and have picnics and just spend a day fishing out here with their families and they really enjoy it,” said Lewis.

They also keep fish bait like shiners in stock---- and started to make meals in their restaurant from scratch.

“Because a lot of these people down this road, they that’s what they want. They want a homemade cooked meal,” said Lewis.

“We are trying to be a positive part of our community I guess is the main goal, to where it’s, we make a difference in our community through our store,” said Laura Coleman a kitchen manager at Sportsman.

Over the summer, they plan to also transform into an outdoor flea market and build a deck out back.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.