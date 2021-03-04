Advertisement

Roanoke County welcomes new Fire & Rescue chief

Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Chief Travis Griffith
Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Chief Travis Griffith(Roanoke County)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Roanoke County Release) - A longtime member of Roanoke County Fire & Rescue has been named its new chief.

Travis Griffith will take over to lead the department Monday, stepping up from his perch as deputy chief of operations. He has been with the department since 2002, serving as a firefighter/EMT, lieutenant, captain and battalion chief.

He succeeds Chief Steve Simon, who retired last month.

“I am humbled to have been chosen to stand beside the women and men of this great department as their Fire Chief,” said Griffith. “I am thankful to have received this opportunity and everything we do will continue to be based around providing superior service to those in need.”

During his tenure, according to the county, Griffith has coordinated and implemented almost $5 million in federal funding for the department for equipment and staffing. He worked with the county’s other public safety agencies to develop a leadership academy to provide valuable training and professional growth for personnel.

“We held a nationwide recruitment process and had many qualified applicants from several states,” said County Administrator Dan O’Donnell. “It reflects highly on the quality of our employees that the best choice was already here in our Fire & Rescue Department. We have an excellent department and Chief Griffith will be able to hit the ground running with his thorough knowledge of our people and operations.”

Board of Supervisors Chairman Jason Peters added, “Travis is a dedicated servant to his profession and to the citizens of Roanoke County. I know he will step seamlessly into this role and provide the leadership and vision to prepare the department for future growth.”

Griffith holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of Virginia and is a graduate of the National Fire Academy’s Executive Fire Officer Program.

