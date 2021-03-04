Roanoke man sentenced on child pornography and enticement charges

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of coercion and enticement of a minor and one count of possession of child pornography.

Roger Bellini used an online chat website to engage in sexually explicit conversations with a 12-year-old, and later got the victim to engage in sexually explicit conduct over video chat, according to Acting US Attorney Daniel Bupar. Bellini was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 150 months in federal prison, followed by ten years of supervised release.

“As this case demonstrates, online predators are all too real and willing to prey upon our children using computers,” said Bupar. “We hope that today’s sentence continues the healing process for the victim in this case and reinforces the need for continued vigilance as we spend increasing portions of our lives online.”

