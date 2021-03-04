Advertisement

SCAM ALERT: Radford Police investigating fraud incident

(AP)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Radford Police Department said it is investigating a fraud incident where the perpetrators impersonated members of law enforcement.

The department said the victim was contacted by people pretending to be members of their department and the Radford City Sheriff’s Office. The victim was told to purchase pre-paid credit cards from various businesses, and to provide them with the card numbers if they wanted to avoid arrest.

The police department wants to remind people that law enforcement never requests payment over the phone to clear arrest warrants. Caller ID can mimic a legitimate number even if it is fraudulent.

You should report telephone scams to your local police department, sheriff’s office and the Federal Trade Commission.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke Fire-EMS rescued a person from a partially submerged vehicle.
One person rescued from partially-submerged vehicle
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
Democrats tighten stimulus check eligibility, firm up support for virus bill
A driver crashed into Remini's Restaurant in Roanoke County
No one hurt when driver hits Roanoke County restaurant
Gray pleaded guilty to four felony counts of embezzlement Tuesday.
Former Vinton Christian school employee sentenced in embezzlement case
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo violent rioters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm...
Police uncover ‘possible plot’ by militia to breach Capitol

Latest News

File image
Pittsylvania County spring baseball to move forward with precautions
Norfolk Delegate Jay Jones says he will seek the Democratic nomination for Attorney General.
Gov. Northam endorses Delegate Jay Jones for attorney general
Coronavirus
Virginia’s COVID percent positive rate drops to 6.3
Project PARK