SCAM ALERT: Radford Police investigating fraud incident

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Radford Police Department said it is investigating a fraud incident where the perpetrators impersonated members of law enforcement.

The department said the victim was contacted by people pretending to be members of their department and the Radford City Sheriff’s Office. The victim was told to purchase pre-paid credit cards from various businesses, and to provide them with the card numbers if they wanted to avoid arrest.

The police department wants to remind people that law enforcement never requests payment over the phone to clear arrest warrants. Caller ID can mimic a legitimate number even if it is fraudulent.

You should report telephone scams to your local police department, sheriff’s office and the Federal Trade Commission.

