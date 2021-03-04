The Humble Hustle Company launches Project P.A.R.K in Northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Saturday, March 6, The Humble Hustle Company is hosting a community fundraising event to kick off their new initiative called Project. P.A.R.K. It stands for Peaceful Areas of Recreation for Kids. The project aims to raise money to renovate the Villa Heights park off of Melrose Avenue.

“We’re in kind of one of the heartbeats of the community,” Douglas Pitzer with the Humble Hustle said.

There’s a playground and a basketball court. Kids are always running around, enjoying the fresh air and getting in some much needed exercise.

“I would say on the daily, we have anywhere from 30-50 people come out here throughout the day during good weather,” Pitzer said.

But over the last hundred years, the court has become more of a hazard than a place for fun.

“When you slip, you could fall on glass,” one kid explained.”

“Like why is it over here because we didn’t do it so why do we have to clean it up?” Another child said.

“The grass is starting to grow on the court too,” a third added.

“We’ve seen kids trip over the pavement,” Pitzer said. “We’ve seen kids clean up with pavement themselves. Kids stay out here until the stars come out so pavement is key.”

The kids also want lines drawn on the court though they’ve learned to manage without them.

“We get some sticks that are long and thick enough and we say that’s the three point line,” one of the boys explained.

Repaving and sealing the court is the first phase of the Project P.A.R.K. initiative.

“It’s just time for it to be revised, renewed,” Pitzer said. “And I believe this will also renew the community.”

But for The Humble Hustle Company, this project is about more than just new equipment. It’s about give kids a safe place to be kids.

“Just being outdoors in general, you feel better, your mental [health] is better,” another employee with the Humble Hustle, Jerard Payne said. “Having somewhere to come, somewhere the kids can be proud of and somewhere the community can be proud of, it just means a lot.”

With a safe basketball court, more picnic tables and upgraded playground equipment like swings and a fresh coat of paint, the group hopes the Villa Heights park will become an even stronger heartbeat of community.

“It’ll boost the economics,” Payne said. “It’ll bring more people to Northwest Roanoke.”

“That’s really all summed up with the word pride,” Pitzer said. “We want people to have pride for their own community and we want to give them something to take care of and have pride in.”

To raise funds for Project P.A.R.K., Humble Hustle is hosting a socially-distanced Pledge Drive-Thru this Saturday at Villa Heights from 12 to 2 p.m.

You’ll be able to drive by the park, enjoy music, get some food, and take home a custom pin or sticker to showcase your support. Donations and pledges will be collected at the event.

They’re also participating in Roanoke Valley Gives on March 10.

