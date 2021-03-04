Advertisement

Virginia Tech to hold online graduation, preparing others events should COVID restrictions loosen

The university says they are planning for other ways to celebrate graduates and will consider...
By Janay Reece
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 10:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - At Virginia Tech, there will be an online graduation commencement this spring

The university says under current state COVID-19 regulations, it is not possible.

A university spokesperson says according to the state of Virginia, a commencement is considered a social gathering so they are limited to events with no more than 25 people.

“If numbers in our community of COVID positive cases come down and if more and more people are vaccinated I hope is is that in the next two months it’s actually more than two months that our circumstances will change,” said Mark Owczarski a University Spokesperson.

The university says they are planning for other ways to celebrate graduates and will consider other commencement possibilities if circumstances change in the next few months.

You can read more about Virginia Tech’s commencement plans here.

