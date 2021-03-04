Advertisement

Virginia’s COVID percent positive rate drops to 6.3

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(CDC)
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 9:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 581,408 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Thursday, March 4, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 1,300 from the 580,108 reported Wednesday, a smaller increase than the 1,549 new cases reported from Tuesday to Wednesday.

[VDH launches central pre-registration website, phone number for COVID-19 vaccine]

[VACCINE INFO: What you need to know in southwest Virginia]

Click here for vaccination phases and who is eligible under each phase.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 2,122,323 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Thursday, up from Wednesday’s 2,062,403.

5,972,272 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Thursday, with a 6.3% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, down from the 6.6% reported Wednesday.

As of Thursday, there are 9,357 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from Wednesday’s 9,326.

As of Wednesday, 187 COVID patients were hospitalized in the near southwest region, which includes Carilion, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah and Salem VA facilities. Forty-three of those patients were in the ICU and 29 were on ventilators. An additional 18 people were hospitalized under investigation, awaiting results.

1,352 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Wednesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from Tuesday’s count of 1,345. 47,259 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth. Thursday’s numbers have not been released yet.

Click here for the latest statewide rules regarding curfew, masks and public gatherings.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke Fire-EMS rescued a person from a partially submerged vehicle.
One person rescued from partially-submerged vehicle
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
Democrats tighten stimulus check eligibility, firm up support for virus bill
A driver crashed into Remini's Restaurant in Roanoke County
No one hurt when driver hits Roanoke County restaurant
Gray pleaded guilty to four felony counts of embezzlement Tuesday.
Former Vinton Christian school employee sentenced in embezzlement case
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo violent rioters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm...
Police uncover ‘possible plot’ by militia to breach Capitol

Latest News

Democratic leaders are waiting for the official cost estimate before bringing their newly...
Senate narrows eligibility for stimulus checks in COVID-19 relief bill
Sam Keursch, 12, is helping to save lives by organizing COVID-19 vaccine appointments for...
Boy, 12, creates website to help elderly New Yorkers book vaccine appointments
The 12-year-old hits refresh for hours a day, searching for COVID-19 vaccine appointments for...
Boy, 12, books vaccine appointments for more than 1,000 people in New York
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR TYSON FOODS - Tyson Foods team members receive Covid-19 vaccines from...
States rapidly expanding vaccine access as supplies surge