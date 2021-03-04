Virginia’s COVID percent positive rate drops to 6.3

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 581,408 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Thursday, March 4, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 1,300 from the 580,108 reported Wednesday, a smaller increase than the 1,549 new cases reported from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 2,122,323 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Thursday, up from Wednesday’s 2,062,403.

5,972,272 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Thursday, with a 6.3% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, down from the 6.6% reported Wednesday.

As of Thursday, there are 9,357 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from Wednesday’s 9,326.

As of Wednesday, 187 COVID patients were hospitalized in the near southwest region, which includes Carilion, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah and Salem VA facilities. Forty-three of those patients were in the ICU and 29 were on ventilators. An additional 18 people were hospitalized under investigation, awaiting results.

1,352 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Wednesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from Tuesday’s count of 1,345. 47,259 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth. Thursday’s numbers have not been released yet.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

