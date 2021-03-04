Volvo Trucks in NRV holding job fair Saturday

DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - The Volvo Trucks New River Valley operation is looking to fill several hundred positions, and is holding a job fair Saturday, March 6.

The company is looking for full-time production workers, welders, automotive finish painters, electricians and general maintenance workers.

The event is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at New River Community College’s Edwards Hall, 5251 College Drive in Dublin.

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply ahead of time online here: tinyurl.com/JobsAtVolvoTrucksNRV. Options are calling 540-320-7686 to book an interview time slot or going to NRCC Saturday for a walk-in interview.

Volvo laid off hundreds of employees at the end of 2019, but announced in 2020 the production of a new electric truck.

