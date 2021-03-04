Woman displaced by Vinton apartment fire

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - No one was hurt, but a woman is displaced by an apartment fire in Vinton Wednesday.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded about 6 p.m. March 3 to Vale Avenue. Crews found smoke coming from a first-floor apartment. Flames were brought under control in about fifteen minutes, according to Roanoke County Fire.

The apartment was occupied by a woman who escaped, and is being assisted by the American Red Cross for the time being. Residents of other apartments are able to stay in their units.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office says the fire was accidental, with damages estimated at $5,000.

Apartment fire on Vale Avenue in Vinton (Roanoke County Fire and Rescue)

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.