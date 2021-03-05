460 completely open in Giles County following mudslide repairs

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Transportation has reopened the right lane of Route 460 west in Giles County, meaning all lanes are back open after a mudslide that happened February 21.

The mudslide originally blocked all four lanes of 460 near Rich Creek, but the two eastbound lanes and the left westbound lane were reopened February 25.

VDOT said it has completed repairs to stabilize the slope next to the road’s shoulder on the westbound side. Since February 21, VDOT says it has removed more than 1,000 cubic yards of material from the slide location, including dirt and debris in the road and from the slope.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.