Advertisement

460 completely open in Giles County following mudslide repairs

default
default(Brian F. From Smokey Mountain Aerial Imaging)
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Transportation has reopened the right lane of Route 460 west in Giles County, meaning all lanes are back open after a mudslide that happened February 21.

The mudslide originally blocked all four lanes of 460 near Rich Creek, but the two eastbound lanes and the left westbound lane were reopened February 25.

Mudslide impacts drivers in Giles County

VDOT said it has completed repairs to stabilize the slope next to the road’s shoulder on the westbound side. Since February 21, VDOT says it has removed more than 1,000 cubic yards of material from the slide location, including dirt and debris in the road and from the slope.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Coronavirus
First Virginia COVID-related death of child under ten reported by VDH
A driver crashed into Remini's Restaurant in Roanoke County
No one hurt when driver hits Roanoke County restaurant
Easley Dies at Galax Hospital
Man serving life for Roanoke County murder dies
Dr. Lorna Breen
Sen. Kaine honors late doctor from VA with new bill
COVID vaccine clinic set this weekend for people within Roanoke City, Alleghany Health Districts

Latest News

default
One lane remains closed on Route 460 near Rich Creek after mudslide
A pedestrian crash on Williamson Road NW killed a man Friday night.
City of Roanoke pushes traffic safety after Williamson Rd. accident that left one man dead
Views of a sinkhole blocking traffic on the 700 block of 2nd Street in Radford.
Sinkhole closes part of 2nd Street in Radford
Mudslide closes lanes along 460W in Giles County