Advertisement

Beautiful weather continues this weekend

Breezy conditions also return Friday and Saturday
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 3:41 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A cold front will linger over the Mid-Atlantic with cool northwest winds blowing in chilly conditions for the weekend.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY-SUNDAY

The end of the week and into the weekend turns cooler with partly sunny skies and afternoon highs reaching the upper 40s to low 50s from Friday through Sunday. Overnight lows drop to the upper 20s to low 30s under clear skies.

Winds will also remain gusty as we begin the weekend. Wind gusts may top 25mph at times Saturday. Sunday shouldn’t be as breezy.

All signs lead to a major warm up toward the middle of the month. Several models are indicating mid and upper 60s are in the forecast as early as next week.

Temperatures remain in the upper 40s to near 50 Saturday and Sunday.
Temperatures remain in the upper 40s to near 50 Saturday and Sunday.(WDBJ Weather)

MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY

Our string of beautiful weather continues with lots of sunshine and highs soar back into the low to mid 60s. We could even make a run at 70 on Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures approach 70 Wednesday and Thursday.
Temperatures approach 70 Wednesday and Thursday.(WDBJ Weather)

DOWNLOAD THE WDBJ7 WEATHER APP as we’ll send changes, updates and videos there first.

Most Read

Generic Coronavirus
First Virginia COVID-related death of child under ten reported by VDH
A driver crashed into Remini's Restaurant in Roanoke County
No one hurt when driver hits Roanoke County restaurant
Easley Dies at Galax Hospital
Man serving life for Roanoke County murder dies
COVID vaccine clinic set this weekend for people within Roanoke City, Alleghany Health Districts
Dr. Lorna Breen
Sen. Kaine honors late doctor from VA with new bill

Latest News

We'll see a good amount of sunshine this weekend with highs nearing 50.
Friday March 5, Morning FastCast
Cooler weather returns for the weekend with highs in the 40s and 50s.
Thursday, March 4 - Evening Forecast
Temperatures drop to the 40s and low 50s overnight weekend.
Sunny, cooler pattern arrives for the weekend
Our wind increases a bit today with some gusts as high as 20-30mph.
Thursday, March 4, Morning FastCast