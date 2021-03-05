Beautiful weather continues this weekend

A cold front will linger over the Mid-Atlantic with cool northwest winds blowing in chilly conditions for the weekend.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY-SUNDAY

The end of the week and into the weekend turns cooler with partly sunny skies and afternoon highs reaching the upper 40s to low 50s from Friday through Sunday. Overnight lows drop to the upper 20s to low 30s under clear skies.

Winds will also remain gusty as we begin the weekend. Wind gusts may top 25mph at times Saturday. Sunday shouldn’t be as breezy.

All signs lead to a major warm up toward the middle of the month. Several models are indicating mid and upper 60s are in the forecast as early as next week.

Temperatures remain in the upper 40s to near 50 Saturday and Sunday. (WDBJ Weather)

MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY

Our string of beautiful weather continues with lots of sunshine and highs soar back into the low to mid 60s. We could even make a run at 70 on Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures approach 70 Wednesday and Thursday. (WDBJ Weather)

