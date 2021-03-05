Advertisement

Centra reflects on one year of coronavirus battle

Centra began treating its first coronavirus patient last March.
Centra began treating its first coronavirus patient last March.(Photo: Centra Health)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s been over a year since coronavirus first started making headlines in the United States, and almost a year since Centra began treating its first patient.

March 27 will mark that grim milestone, but the attitude of the Centra caregivers has remained hopeful from the start.

“I think when it all started, it was just, how can I jump in feet first?” said Heather Mayberry, clinical nurse specialist.

Mayberry is one of those caregivers.

She says the fight has been challenging, but giving up was never an option.

“There are days that are certainly really hard and you go home and you have a little cry and you say a prayer and you come back the next day and do it again, because you know that’s the right thing to do,” said Mayberry.

As time went on, these folks didn’t let rising numbers get under their skin. They diligently worked to keep fighting against COVID.

Then, the delivery of vaccines in December brought new light to a dark era.

“And you felt the weight that you had seen on everybody’s shoulders for sometime start to lift,” said Tabatha Sprouse, support services managing editor.

Finally, the system reached a January peak of 133 COVID patients.

But now with Lynchburg General treating only 21 patients, these folks cling to a better future.

“Although this is gonna be around and be here in our community, we now have hope for the future that things will get better,” said Kate Crabtree, nursing supervisor.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Coronavirus
First Virginia COVID-related death of child under ten reported by VDH
A driver crashed into Remini's Restaurant in Roanoke County
No one hurt when driver hits Roanoke County restaurant
Easley Dies at Galax Hospital
Man serving life for Roanoke County murder dies
Dr. Lorna Breen
Sen. Kaine honors late doctor from VA with new bill
COVID vaccine clinic set this weekend for people within Roanoke City, Alleghany Health Districts

Latest News

It is one of many projects happening in Virginia to help increase affordable housing options.
Claremont School Apartments receive state housing loan for affordable housing
Salvation Army of Roanoke hosted a vaccine clinic on Friday for folks 65+.
The Salvation Army of Roanoke hosts a vaccination clinic Friday for folks 65 and older
Kaitlyn With Roanoke Valley Gives 3.5.21
Kaitlyn With Roanoke Valley Gives 3.5.21
Dr. Greg Zachmann demonstrates how smell training works for his patients.
Roanoke ENT helps COVID-19 patients regain their sense of smell through smell training
Liberty Flames
Preston leads Liberty over Stetson 77-64 in Atlantic Sun to reach conference championship