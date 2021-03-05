Centra reflects on one year of coronavirus battle

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s been over a year since coronavirus first started making headlines in the United States, and almost a year since Centra began treating its first patient.

March 27 will mark that grim milestone, but the attitude of the Centra caregivers has remained hopeful from the start.

“I think when it all started, it was just, how can I jump in feet first?” said Heather Mayberry, clinical nurse specialist.

Mayberry is one of those caregivers.

She says the fight has been challenging, but giving up was never an option.

“There are days that are certainly really hard and you go home and you have a little cry and you say a prayer and you come back the next day and do it again, because you know that’s the right thing to do,” said Mayberry.

As time went on, these folks didn’t let rising numbers get under their skin. They diligently worked to keep fighting against COVID.

Then, the delivery of vaccines in December brought new light to a dark era.

“And you felt the weight that you had seen on everybody’s shoulders for sometime start to lift,” said Tabatha Sprouse, support services managing editor.

Finally, the system reached a January peak of 133 COVID patients.

But now with Lynchburg General treating only 21 patients, these folks cling to a better future.

“Although this is gonna be around and be here in our community, we now have hope for the future that things will get better,” said Kate Crabtree, nursing supervisor.

