Charlottesville community raising donations to give workers at UVA Medical Center

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Members of the Charlottesville and University of Virginia community are raising money to provide meals and even a caffeine boost to those on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kim and Brian Levinstein are making sure those working at the UVA Medical Center aren’t being forgotten.

The two siblings have partnered with others in the community to raise funds to donate meals, and Keurig machines with hundreds of “K-cups” to medical staff.

“I think it’s easy to forget these battles are still being fought inside the hospitals. Whether the cases are down or not, they’re never empty” Kim Levinstein said.

Levinstein has also created a gofundme page to help raise funds for more meals and donations.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.