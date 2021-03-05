Claremont School Apartments receive state housing loan for affordable housing

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Claremont Elementary School was built in 1952. It It is now vacant, sits alone and empty, but soon it’ll have a new purpose.

“It’s since outlived its useful life, and we’re looking to breathe new life into it,” said Jonathan Sweet Pulaski’s county administrator.

In 2022, a newly constructed three-story building will hold 50 brand new affordable housing units.

“So, while the look is historical you can actually live there,” said Sam Sari a representative from the developer Landmark Property Management.

Pulaski County received $635,000 from the governor’s Affordable and Special Needs Housing Loan on March 1 to help reconstruct this building. Developers estimate the project cost at upward of $10 million.

“It’s a cobbling of resources of various home funds loans of state, local or state and federal tax credits store tax credits to be able to make something like this cash flow and make something like this work,” said Sweet.

“These funds are helping us, keep on track with the project and keep it moving,” said Sari.

It is one of many projects happening in Virginia to help increase affordable housing options, reduce homelessness and provide permanent housing options for those with disabilities.

“We just went through a housing study and what that yielded was significant demand for rental units the county for young families to have a very nice place to live and start their families,” said Sweet.

County officials say that this project will help with their 40 by 30 initiative, which is to get a population of 40,000. By the year 2030.

The North Carolina based project developer; the Landmark Group says the inside of the school will be transformed.

“Inside the school will be replaced mechanical, electrical, plumbing, everything will be brand new,” said Sari.

Outside will include a new playground, community center, improved parking lot and more.

“And really is going to transform what we think is this building into, into something beautiful again and useful again to the community,” said Sweet.

All the units will be fully accessible.

The developer expects to break ground for renovations later this summer.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.