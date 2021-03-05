Advertisement

Danville man arrested in connection to February homicide

Avion Burton was arrested in Danville March 4.
Avion Burton was arrested in Danville March 4.(Danville Police Department)
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 10:01 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department has arrested 19-year-old Avion Burton, who was wanted in connection to the February shooting death of Jaylan Fitzgerald.

Charges for Burton were obtained February 4, after a citizen called to report a man, Fitzgerald, lying in the 600 block of Cabell Street. He died at the scene from a gunshot wound.

Burton was charged with second-degree murder in the case and had been at large since. He was arrested Thursday afternoon in Danville. The department said investigators tracked him to a house, where he was arrested without incident. He is being held in the Danville City Jail without bond.

20-year-old Earlquan Williams was also arrested and charged with second-degree murder, in February.

Police said Burton and Fitzgerald knew one another and that the shooting was not a random act.

