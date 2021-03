HARDY, Va. (WDBJ) - A house in Bedford County was destroyed by fire early Friday.

The Stewartsville Chamblissburg Volunteer Fire Department was called shortly before 8 a.m. to the home on Virginia Ridge Drive, off Hardy Road. Roanoke County Fire assisted with the firefight.

There is no word so far regarding injuries or the cause of the fire.

House destroyed by fire off Hardy Road in Bedford County (Stewartsville-Chamblissburg VFD)

