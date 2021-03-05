Hometown Eats: Cello Coffee House & Cafe in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In the heart of downtown Roanoke, a star restaurant is emerging that offers up things you may have never had before. Cello Coffee House & Cafe is serving up Mediterranean staples and play on those staples that are sure to please.

Cello serves something for everything, from delicious Gyros to mouth watering hummus. They even have desserts covered!

“We have over nine types of baklava. We have ice cream and shakes,” said owner Joe Migdadi.

Migdadi decided to open the spot up to give Roanoke a taste of food and drink he grew up on. One of the most unique things on the menu is the coffee selection. Migdadi is serving authentic Turkish coffee with a bit of a twist.

“Turkish coffee is Brazilian beans that is ground really fine from the espresso,” he said. “It’s mixed with cardamom spice and also its cooked without a filter. We have a small pot, a special pot to cook it.”

One of the coffee drinks you can try is a delicious Turkish Nutella Latte.

“Hands down one of the most unique coffees I’ve had anywhere, here in the United States or overseas,” said WDBJ7′s Josh Birch. “The Nutella adds that creaminess. It is super, super good.”

They serve breakfast, lunch and dinner. Be sure to check out Cello for yourself!

Cello is located at 118 Campbell Ave SE, Roanoke, VA 24011. Their phone number is (540) 595-9939.

If you have a local restaurant Josh needs to check out, send him an email at jbirch@wdbj7.com or connect with him on Facebook at Josh Birch WDBJ7.

