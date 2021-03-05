Advertisement

Lawmaker reintroduces resolution to make the Bible Tennessee’s state book

FILE: The Holy Bible
FILE: The Holy Bible(WRDW)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 7:07 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee lawmaker is making a third attempt to make the Holy Bible the officials state book.

Representative Jerry Sexton introduced House Joint Resolution 150 for the third time in February. The legislation was first introduced in 2015 but was vetoed by former Governor Bill Haslam. The measure was introduced again in 2020, but the legislative session ended without lawmakers voting on it.

The new resolution has been referred to the House Naming and Designating Committee.

In the resolution, Sexton states “the Holy Bible has great historical and cultural significance in the State of Tennessee as a record of the history of Tennessee families that predates some modern vital statistical records.”

Sexton said many Tennesseans, before the 20th century, did not keep comprehensive records of births, marriages or deaths and instead recorded their vital records in family Bibles that were passed down through generations. Sexton also mentioned several Bible publishers are headquartered in Nashville.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Coronavirus
First Virginia COVID-related death of child under ten reported by VDH
A driver crashed into Remini's Restaurant in Roanoke County
No one hurt when driver hits Roanoke County restaurant
Easley Dies at Galax Hospital
Man serving life for Roanoke County murder dies
Dr. Lorna Breen
Sen. Kaine honors late doctor from VA with new bill
COVID vaccine clinic set this weekend for people within Roanoke City, Alleghany Health Districts

Latest News

Four people were displaced following a fire in a Roanoke apartment building.
One adult, three kids displaced following Roanoke apartment fire
Roanoke SERVPRO Cleans Up After Texas Storm
Roanoke SERVPRO Cleans Up After Texas Storm
SERVPRO team from Roanoke-Salem gears up to head to Texas after winter storm.
Roanoke SERVPRO helps clean up Texas homes after historic winter storm
default
460 completely open in Giles County following mudslide repairs
Name released of Lynchburg officer who shot dog while aiming at suspect