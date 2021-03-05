Advertisement

Local Latina woman felt it was her duty to get COVID-19 vaccine

Mireya Ochoa works with seniors and recently lost both of her grandmothers as a result of the pandemic
Mireya Ochoa works with seniors and lost her two grandmothers as a result of the pandemic.
Mireya Ochoa works with seniors and lost her two grandmothers as a result of the pandemic.(WDBJ)
By Jane Caffrey
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 12:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Across the Commonwealth, Latinos are being infected with coronavirus at twice the rate of white Virginians, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

One Latina woman in Roanoke is encouraging others in the community to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and explains why it was so important for her to get vaccinated in our series “Shot Clock.”

Mireya Ochoa received her second dose of the vaccine as part of group 1B, and it left her with much more than a tingling feeling.

““I feel safe now,” Ochoa said. “We have to take responsibility and take care of the folks out there.”

She bears great responsibility in her community, working directly with seniors at Brookdale Assisted Living in Salem.

Every day Ochoa goes through her health checklist, before heading out to work where there are more precautions, like the use of personal protective equipment.

“We are on the front line,” she said. “We don’t stop working, we’re always out there facing the pandemic.”

Ochoa is not alone working on the front lines at places like assisted living facilities. Latinos make up a third of essential workers, according to CDC data. Health officials say that is one reason Hispanic Americans are at higher risk of COVID-19 infections.

However, Ochoa is thinking of her patients.

““he people that live in these facilities, that’s their home. The way I think about it is it’s my grandma, and I’m going to visit her,” she said.

There is a sad reason behind the comparison. She lost both of her grandmothers late last year.

“They both died a month apart from each other,” Ochoa said.

Although they were in Mexico, not the United States, coronavirus played a role in both of their deaths. One grandmother succumbed to the virus.

“She got hospitalized and then passed three days after her admission,” Ochoa said. “We weren’t able to see her, to say goodbye for the last time. So that was really hard on the family.”

Her other grandmother had separate health problems, but hospitals were too full with COVID patients for her to be admitted for care. She died at home, alone.

“It made me put my feet on the ground. It’s not someone that I knew died. No it’s my grandma, who died,” Ochoa said.

The Band-aid form her vaccination shot doesn’t heal the blows already dealt by COVID-19, but Ochoa still leaves feeling a new level of protection and duty.

“When it impacts my family is when I started seeing these people like my own grandmother,” she said. “So that really hit me and made me stop complaining. Because I have no right to complain when someone lost the battle against COVID.”

While Ochoa encourages the local Hispanic community to get vaccinated, she says the biggest obstacle she’s seeing is the language barrier.

There are several efforts in the Roanoke Valley to provide information in Spanish. We’ll explain that part of the story on Tuesday, as we continue our “Shot Clock” series.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Coronavirus
First Virginia COVID-related death of child under ten reported by VDH
A driver crashed into Remini's Restaurant in Roanoke County
No one hurt when driver hits Roanoke County restaurant
Easley Dies at Galax Hospital
Man serving life for Roanoke County murder dies
COVID vaccine clinic set this weekend for people within Roanoke City, Alleghany Health Districts
Spring weather is on the way and they are already preparing for more people come out.
Radford store prepares outdoor campground and restaurant for warmer weather

Latest News

Experts say they recognize that available affordable housing is in high demand throughout the...
Montgomery County discusses the state of housing in their communities
American Legion-WWII Jeep
American Legion-WWII Jeep
A sign along Fifth Street designates the corridor as Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard.
Discussions to rename major Lynchburg corridor resurface
The Jeep and caisson will carry veterans for one final ride.
American Legion Post 58 restores WWII Jeep and caisson for veteran funerals