Advertisement

Lusane carries Campbell over Radford in Big South tourney

Fah’Mir Ali had 19 points for the Highlanders in the semifinals loss.
Radford Highlanders logo
Radford Highlanders logo(WDBJ)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Joshua Lusane had 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists as Campbell got past Radford 78-60 in the semifinals of the Big South Conference tournament.

Jordan Whitfield had 11 points for Campbell. Cedric Henderson Jr. added 10 points.

Fah’Mir Ali had 19 points for the Highlanders. Bryan Hart added 16 points.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke Fire-EMS rescued a person from a partially submerged vehicle.
One person rescued from partially-submerged vehicle
A driver crashed into Remini's Restaurant in Roanoke County
No one hurt when driver hits Roanoke County restaurant
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
Democrats tighten stimulus check eligibility, firm up support for virus bill
COVID vaccine clinic set this weekend for people within Roanoke City, Alleghany Health Districts
Generic Coronavirus
First Virginia COVID-related death of child under ten reported by VDH

Latest News

Liberty's Kyle Rode (left) and Darius McGhee competing in the Atlantic Sun Men's Basketball...
McGhee scores 16 to lead Liberty over Kennesaw State in ASUN
Aisha Sheppard played 12 minutes before leaving with a sprained ankle
Virginia Tech Women Knock Out Miami at ACC Tournament
Both programs will miss games Friday due to the situation.
E.C. Glass, Jefferson Forest football programs on pause due to coronavirus
McKoy Provides Spark for UVA
McKoy Provides Spark for UVA