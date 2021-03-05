Lusane carries Campbell over Radford in Big South tourney

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Joshua Lusane had 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists as Campbell got past Radford 78-60 in the semifinals of the Big South Conference tournament.

Jordan Whitfield had 11 points for Campbell. Cedric Henderson Jr. added 10 points.

Fah’Mir Ali had 19 points for the Highlanders. Bryan Hart added 16 points.

