Man arrested after accidental gun discharge in South Boston

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WDBJ) - South Boston Police arrested a man Friday morning after the accidental discharge of a gun in a health care facility.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m., officers were called to Velocity Urgent Care on Old Halifax Road about a gunshot within the building.

Officers found there had been an accidental discharge of a gun in an office, with minor damage within the building, but no injuries.

Larry Henderson, 55, of Iowa was arrested and charged with two felonies: knowingly carry a concealed weapon after being convicted of a felony and knowingly and intentional possess or transport a firearm after having been convicted of a felony. He was also charged with one misdemeanor: recklessly handle a firearm so as to endanger the life, limb, or property of another.

Henderson was placed in the Halifax Adult Detention Center under a $3,500 secure bond.

