Man arrested after accidental gun discharge in South Boston

Larry Henderson, accused of firearms offenses in South Boston
Larry Henderson, accused of firearms offenses in South Boston(Halifax Adult Detention Center)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WDBJ) - South Boston Police arrested a man Friday morning after the accidental discharge of a gun in a health care facility.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m., officers were called to Velocity Urgent Care on Old Halifax Road about a gunshot within the building.

Officers found there had been an accidental discharge of a gun in an office, with minor damage within the building, but no injuries.

Larry Henderson, 55, of Iowa was arrested and charged with two felonies: knowingly carry a concealed weapon after being convicted of a felony and knowingly and intentional possess or transport a firearm after having been convicted of a felony. He was also charged with one misdemeanor: recklessly handle a firearm so as to endanger the life, limb, or property of another.

Henderson was placed in the Halifax Adult Detention Center under a $3,500 secure bond.

