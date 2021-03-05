Maryland man killed in Bedford County crash

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is dead following a crash in Bedford County Thursday.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on Route 654, eight tenths of a mile south of Route 655. The vehicle was found by a passerby at approximately 6 a.m.

The 1978 Mercedes 240D was going north when it ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree. The driver, 30-year-old Luke Scott Gray, of Damascus, Maryland, was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

