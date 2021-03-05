Advertisement

McGhee scores 16 to lead Liberty over Kennesaw State in ASUN

Liberty will play Stetson on Friday at 2 p.m. in the semifinals.
Liberty's Kyle Rode (left) and Darius McGhee competing in the Atlantic Sun Men's Basketball...
Liberty's Kyle Rode (left) and Darius McGhee competing in the Atlantic Sun Men's Basketball Tournament.(Liberty Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 11:08 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Darius McGhee had 16 points as Liberty topped Kennesaw State 69-59 in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament.

Kyle Rode had 15 points for Liberty. Chris Parker added 12 points and Drake Dobbs had 11.

Terrell Burden scored a career-high 27 points and had seven rebounds for the Owls. Chris Youngblood added 15 points and Alex Peterson had 11 points, 12 rebounds and five steals. Spencer Rodgers, whose 17 points per game coming into the contest led the Owls, was held to only four points on 1-of-13 shooting.

Liberty will play Stetson, a 7-seed which upset 2-seed Bellarmine, on Friday at 2 p.m in the semifinals.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke Fire-EMS rescued a person from a partially submerged vehicle.
One person rescued from partially-submerged vehicle
A driver crashed into Remini's Restaurant in Roanoke County
No one hurt when driver hits Roanoke County restaurant
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
Democrats tighten stimulus check eligibility, firm up support for virus bill
COVID vaccine clinic set this weekend for people within Roanoke City, Alleghany Health Districts
Generic Coronavirus
First Virginia COVID-related death of child under ten reported by VDH

Latest News

Radford Highlanders logo
Lusane carries Campbell over Radford in Big South tourney
Aisha Sheppard played 12 minutes before leaving with a sprained ankle
Virginia Tech Women Knock Out Miami at ACC Tournament
Both programs will miss games Friday due to the situation.
E.C. Glass, Jefferson Forest football programs on pause due to coronavirus
McKoy Provides Spark for UVA
McKoy Provides Spark for UVA