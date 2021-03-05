Meet the newest member of the Hokie nation: The Nannaria hokie

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A new bug species is making its debut at Virginia Tech. It is called the Hokie twisted-claw millipede or the Nannaria hokie.

The newest Hokie has about 60 more legs than the HokieBird and it was discovered living under rocks by Duck Pond on Virginia Tech’s campus.

It is about two centimeters long and is a dark reddish millipede with yellow-white highlights. These creatures are about the size of a penny and usually find their home under rocks, leaves, and among other forest floor debris. The common name “Hokie twisted-claw millipede” comes from the presence of twisted claws on their feet before their reproductive organs.

“From an area you can find a lot of millipedes you can find new species in neighboring gullies in Appalachia basically, you go to one gully you find some population and it’s just there. And then the neighboring gully a tenth of a mile over will have a completely different species,” said Jackson Means a former entomology graduate who helped discover the species.

Scientist’s say millipedes have existed longer than humans have and represent some of the first land animals discovered by scientists in fossil records.

Despite an ancient lineage, and a plentiful food source, the threat of extinction is very real for many millipede species. Scientists say discovering how new species and learning their role in the environment can help save their habitats.

Scientists say this new species shows a discovery can be found not just in far exotic places, but also in our hometowns.

