Montgomery County discusses the state of housing in their communities

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Montgomery County’s Chamber of Commerce held a virtual panel Thursday with housing professionals to give an update on the state of housing.

Experts say they recognize available affordable housing is in high demand throughout the county.

They showed the average home sales price in Blacksburg and Christiansburg grew more than 25% over the last five years.

“Housing is an economic development issue, until we start thinking about that both from our municipalities, in sync with our business community; that’s where we will make real progress,” said Jake Powell, the director of Homeownership at Community Housing Partners.

Housing officials say it will take a combination of local investments and government resources to come up with solutions to help all residents at different income levels.

