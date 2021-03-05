One adult, three kids displaced following Roanoke apartment fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - No injuries were reported, but four people have been displaced following a Roanoke apartment fire Friday.

Just after 11:30 a.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to the 2000 block of Indian Village Lane SE. Crews found light smoke coming from the building and upon entering found heavy smoke inside an apartment.

No injuries were reported after a fire on Indian Village Lane. (Roanoke Fire-EMS)

Roanoke Fire-EMS said the fire was knocked down within five minutes. Only one unit was affected.

One adult and three children were displaced as a result and are being assisted by property management. The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.