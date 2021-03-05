Advertisement

Preston leads Liberty over Stetson 77-64 in Atlantic Sun to reach conference championship

Darius McGhee added 13 points and nine assists for Liberty.
Liberty Flames
Liberty Flames(WDBJ7)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Chris Parker scored 16 points and Blake Preston had 13 points and 10 rebounds to lead Liberty to a 77-64 win over Stetson in the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament semifinals.

Liberty reached a conference championship game for the fourth straight season.

Darius McGhee added 13 points and nine assists for Liberty.

Christiaan Jones had 20 points for the Hatters. Chase Johnston added 16 points.

Rob Perry, the Hatters’ leading scorer heading into the contest at 15 points per game was held to six points (3 of 10).

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Coronavirus
First Virginia COVID-related death of child under ten reported by VDH
A driver crashed into Remini's Restaurant in Roanoke County
No one hurt when driver hits Roanoke County restaurant
Easley Dies at Galax Hospital
Man serving life for Roanoke County murder dies
Dr. Lorna Breen
Sen. Kaine honors late doctor from VA with new bill
COVID vaccine clinic set this weekend for people within Roanoke City, Alleghany Health Districts

Latest News

Radford Highlanders logo
Lusane carries Campbell over Radford in Big South tourney
Liberty's Kyle Rode (left) and Darius McGhee competing in the Atlantic Sun Men's Basketball...
McGhee scores 16 to lead Liberty over Kennesaw State in ASUN
Aisha Sheppard played 12 minutes before leaving with a sprained ankle
Virginia Tech women knock out Miami at ACC Tournament
Both programs will miss games Friday due to the situation.
E.C. Glass, Jefferson Forest football programs on pause due to coronavirus