Roanoke Co. Fire & Rescue introduces new chief

ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Fire and Rescue is under new leadership.

The county has appointed Travis Griffith to be the department’s next chief.

Griffith has been with the department for 19 years, most recently serving as deputy chief.

He will now lead a department of 200 career firefighters and paramedics and nearly 200 volunteers.

“Right now’s a great opportunity for our department. The men and women that we have, the personnel, are the foundation of this department and as the new fire chief I couldn’t be more excited to come in and work beside these men and women every day,” said Griffith.

Griffith replaces former Chief Steve Simon, who retired last month.

Griffith officially begins his new role Monday.

