Advertisement

Roanoke Co. Fire & Rescue introduces new chief

Chief Travis Griffith
Chief Travis Griffith(WDBJ7)
By Pete DeLuca
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Fire and Rescue is under new leadership.

The county has appointed Travis Griffith to be the department’s next chief.

Griffith has been with the department for 19 years, most recently serving as deputy chief.

He will now lead a department of 200 career firefighters and paramedics and nearly 200 volunteers.

“Right now’s a great opportunity for our department. The men and women that we have, the personnel, are the foundation of this department and as the new fire chief I couldn’t be more excited to come in and work beside these men and women every day,” said Griffith.

Griffith replaces former Chief Steve Simon, who retired last month.

Griffith officially begins his new role Monday.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Coronavirus
First Virginia COVID-related death of child under ten reported by VDH
A driver crashed into Remini's Restaurant in Roanoke County
No one hurt when driver hits Roanoke County restaurant
Easley Dies at Galax Hospital
Man serving life for Roanoke County murder dies
Dr. Lorna Breen
Sen. Kaine honors late doctor from VA with new bill
COVID vaccine clinic set this weekend for people within Roanoke City, Alleghany Health Districts

Latest News

It is one of many projects happening in Virginia to help increase affordable housing options.
Claremont School Apartments receive state housing loan for affordable housing
Salvation Army of Roanoke hosted a vaccine clinic on Friday for folks 65+.
The Salvation Army of Roanoke hosts a vaccination clinic Friday for folks 65 and older
Kaitlyn With Roanoke Valley Gives 3.5.21
Kaitlyn With Roanoke Valley Gives 3.5.21
Dr. Greg Zachmann demonstrates how smell training works for his patients.
Roanoke ENT helps COVID-19 patients regain their sense of smell through smell training
Liberty Flames
Preston leads Liberty over Stetson 77-64 in Atlantic Sun to reach conference championship