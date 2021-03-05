Roanoke SERVPRO helps clean up Texas homes after historic winter storm

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two weeks after their unprecedented winter storm, Texans are still recovering from the damage. After the rain fell and the snow was shoveled, residents across Texas faced a new problem: frozen pipes bursting, sending water through the ceiling, into the walls and beneath the floors.

“It’s unreal what we’re seeing out here, the number of people that were impacted,” Quinn Mongan, owner and president of SERVPRO out of Roanoke and Salem, said.

He and a team of six left for Austin, Texas last week to help people get the water out of their homes.

“We’re usually out by seven in the morning and we’re in by 8-8:30 at night just taking care of as many as we can,” he explained over a Zoom call from his hotel room.

Crews can typically knock out two projects a day, but they’re facing some unique challenges.

“All the hot water heaters are in the attic.”

Which means when the pipes burst, the damage extends to the whole house.

“We’re seeing homes that have had five and six pipe breaks,” he said.

But even so, sometimes the water still isn’t visible from the outside.

“And that’s where we use our tools to find it. Then we’re removing property, materials out that are water-damaged beyond repair and then we set up our dehumidifiers and set up a drying environment.”

Not only is the damage inside the homes a lot, but there are also many homes still on the wait list to get help.

“I’ve already talked to a SERVPRO team that rotates people out every 14 days and they plan to be here for two months or more,” he said.

Mongan and his team, however, will only be in Texas another week. He said it’s humbling to help people who have lost so much.

“They’re devastated. No one’s ever lived through this, especially this area that’s never had that bad of a cold event,” Mongan said. “But the people are just so appreciative and they make you feel welcome. And they’re just so excited to see some help.”

The team plans to leave Texas Friday, March 12, after serving three weeks.

Mongan gave a shout-out to all his team members who joined him in Texas, including Kevin Sparks, Derek Fondren, Matt Collins, Justin Henson, Shawn Griffin and Ryan Leedom; and those who held down the fort at home, Julie Wilburn and Tami Kimberlin.

