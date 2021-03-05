Advertisement

The Salvation Army of Roanoke hosts a vaccination clinic Friday for folks 65 and older

Salvation Army of Roanoke hosted a vaccine clinic on Friday for folks 65+.
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salvation Army of Roanoke has formed a community outreach vaccination team, known as COVAT, with the Virginia Department of Health and the City of Roanoke.

COVAT held its first event Friday--a vaccination clinic at the Salvation Army on Dale Avenue for folks 65 and older living in the Southeast region of Roanoke. Shots were given out in their gymnasium from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Salvation Army officials said they hope this new partnership will make it easier for the folks they serve to get the vaccine.

“As we’re boots on the ground anyway and we are entrenched in this community, it allows us the opportunity to give those that are underserved a place to come to be vaccinated, that they feel safe,” Captain Jamie Clay, Corps Officer for the Salvation Army of Roanoke, said.

For this clinic, second doses were scheduled for April 2nd.

COVID vaccine clinic set this weekend for people within Roanoke City, Alleghany Health Districts

