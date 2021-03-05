Advertisement

Virginia Tech Women Knock Out Miami at ACC Tournament

Aisha Sheppard Played 12 Minutes Before Leaving With an Ankle Injury
By Travis Wells
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 10:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Greensboro,NC. (WDBJ) -Elizabeth Kitley had 16 points and seven rebounds, Georgia Amoore also scored 16 points with five assists and seventh-seeded Virginia Tech beat 10th-seeded Miami 72-64 on Thursday in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament.

Virginia Tech led 59-41 before Miami closed the third quarter on a 6-0 run and opened the fourth on a 5-0 run to get within seven points. Kitley ended the run with a three-point play with 5:11 remaining to move ahead by double figures again, and Miami went without a field goal for four-plus minutes.

Virginia Tech (14-8) will play third-ranked North Carolina State, the second-seed, in the quarterfinals on Friday, hoping to beat the Wolfpack (17-2) for a second time this season. On Jan. 28, Aisha Sheppard scored 18 of her 28 points in overtime to help Virginia Tech upset then No. 2 North Carolina State 83-71.

Sheppard, averaging 19.4 points per game, scored seven points in 12 minutes of play in the first half, but she did not play after halftime due to an ankle injury.

Cayla King added 15 points and D’asia Gregg had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Hokies.

Destiny Harden scored a career-high 27 points with 11 rebounds for Miami (11-11). Moulayna Johnson Sidi Baba added 13 points and eight rebounds.

