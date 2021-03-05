Virginia working to increase housing stability and prevent evictions

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Governor’s Office Release) - Governor Ralph Northam has announced more than $2.6 million in grants to 14 localities to help address the underlying causes of evictions. The initiative is called the Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot (VERP) Program.

The funding is designed to support communities identified as having the highest eviction rates in the Commonwealth, according to the governor’s office, including the cities of Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk and Richmond. The four eviction prevention pilot programs in these cities will support local and regional initiatives in the counties of Gloucester, James City, Lee, Matthews, Scott, Wise, and York, as well as the cities of Norton, Poquoson, and Williamsburg.

“The affordable housing crisis predates the COVID-19 pandemic and we have to address the underlying causes of evictions if we want to emerge stronger and continue moving Virginia forward,” said Governor Northam. “This pilot program will implement targeted, equitable solutions to help improve the overall resilience of our communities and strengthen local capacity to deliver eviction prevention services now and into the future.”

Governor Northam signed Executive Order Twenty-Five in November 2018 to prioritize efforts to reduce eviction rates and bolster housing stability across the Commonwealth. In 2019, as part of his budget to address affordable housing needs across Virginia, Northam proposed $6.6 million, or $3.3 million per year, to establish an eviction prevention and diversion pilot program. During the 2020 Special Session, the General Assembly approved, and Governor Northam signed, a two-year budget that included $6.6 million for the pilot program.

The Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development was directed to design and implement the pilot program using a coordinated systems approach to effectively prevent evictions and address immediate and long-term housing needs, according to the governor’s office. This includes creating a collective impact model where organizations that serve as a safety-net within the community collaborate to ensure households have early access to resources to stabilize their housing situations. To learn more about the VERP, visit dhcd.virginia.gov/verp.

“Safe, stable housing is essential for public health, financial stability and economic recovery,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “These eviction prevention programs will develop a coordinated network of organizations that assist households facing housing instability and imminent evictions, while providing a clear roadmap for future eviction relief.”

Tenants and landlords currently in need of rental assistance through the Virginia Rent Relief Program can check their eligibility by completing the self-assessment at dhcd.virginia.gov/eligibility or by dialing 2-1-1 from their phones. Tenants may be eligible for rent arrears payments back to April 1, 2020 and up to three months of payments into the future.

For additional housing resources, visit StayHomeVirginia.com.

