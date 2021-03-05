Virginia’s percent positive rate remains at 6.3 Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 583,060 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Friday, March 5, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 1,652 from the 581,408 reported Thursday, a larger increase than the 1,300 new cases reported from Wednesday to Thursday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 2,122,323 doses of vaccine had been administered in Virginia as of Thursday, up from Wednesday’s 2,062,403. Friday’s numbers have not yet been released.

5,996,828 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Friday, with a 6.3% positivity rate from those tests over the last week,the same as reported Thursday.

As of Friday, there are 9,428 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from Thursday’s 9,357.

1,222 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Friday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from Thursday’s count of 1,266.

47,561 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth. Thursday’s numbers have not been released yet.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

