West Virginia to lift indoor limits at bars, most businesses

Gov. Jim Justice takes questions from West Virginians Monday during a town hall regarding the...
Gov. Jim Justice takes questions from West Virginians Monday during a town hall regarding the elimination of the state personal income tax.
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice ordered to loosen pandemic restrictions on Friday at restaurants, bars and most businesses to allow full capacity at those establishments where social distancing is possible.

The state’s mask mandate will remain in effect.

Full capacity will be allowed at small business and retail stores and gyms and museums.

Justice said standing room to congregate will not be allowed in places such as bars.

Last month, Justice had already loosened restrictions on businesses after a dip in cases and deaths. But he said he will not be influenced by a few other Republican governors removing mask mandates.

