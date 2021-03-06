Advertisement

Chris’s Coffee & Custard opens in Roanoke as a place dedicated to training and hiring individuals with disabilities

Chris's Coffee & Custard celebrated its grand opening Saturday.
Chris's Coffee & Custard celebrated its grand opening Saturday.(WDBJ)
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A coffee and custard shop focused on creating opportunities for employment for individuals with special abilities opened Saturday in Roanoke.

Chris’s Coffee & Custard is located at 1824 9th Street SE, Suite B. across from Industry Avenue.

At 9 a.m. Saturday morning, employees celebrated the grand opening of the shop with the community. It employs 14 young adults with intellectual, developmental, and physical disabilities.

Beth Woodrum opened the store with her son, Chris, who has Down Syndrome. The coffee shop is a job site for Woodrum’s nonprofit that trains people with special abilities--LoveABLE Services.

“We want our community to come and just to see our young adults and the skills they have and what they can do, and you know we’re hoping also that we have some opportunity for other business owners that come and that they’re able to see our young adults and their jobs they can do, and maybe think, we might have an opportunity to employ an individual with a special ability,” Woodrum, who co-owns Chris’s Coffee & Custard with her son Chris, said.

This is the first business in Roanoke dedicated specifically to employing individuals with special abilities.

The store is open Mondays from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Tuesdays - Fridays from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

