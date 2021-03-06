Cool and dry through the weekend

A cold front will linger over the Mid-Atlantic with cool northwest winds bringing chilly conditions for the weekend.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

The weekend looks cooler with mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs reaching the upper 40s to low 50s. Overnight lows drop to the upper 20s to low 30s under clear skies.

Winds will also remain breezy today. Wind gusts may top 20 to 30 mph at times Saturday. Sunday shouldn’t be as breezy.

Cool and breezy today. (WDBJ Weather)

All signs lead to a major warm up toward the middle of the month. Several models are indicating mid and upper 60s are in the forecast as early as next week.

MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY

Our string of beautiful weather continues with lots of sunshine and highs soar back into the low to mid 60s. We could even make a run at 70 on Wednesday and Thursday.

Some models indicate showers could return late next week, but most keep us dry.

Temperatures approach 70 Wednesday and Thursday. (WDBJ Weather)

10 Day Forecast (WDBJ Weather)

DOWNLOAD THE WDBJ7 WEATHER APP as we’ll send changes, updates and videos there first.