FFE: Blacksburg at Cave Spring 3.5.21

The Knights defense came to play.
(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Sports
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 11:23 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Blacksburg and Cave Spring were both looking for something good to happen Friday after rough starts for each team.

Bryce Cooper went back to punt for the Knights early, but the snap went way over his head and Blacksburg takes over deep in the red zone.

Malcolm Sherman Collins then gets the call and scooted in on the touchdown. Bruins went out front seven to nothing.

The Knights ‘d’ came to play.

Cave Spring cracks the win column thanks to the 34-7 score Friday.

