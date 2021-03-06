FFE: Carroll County at Giles 3.5.21

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Carroll County and Giles met on the rug at Blacksburg and the Spartan seniors were rarin’ to go.

On the opening play for Giles, Gage Fleeman rips off the big run off the right side, taking it out past midfield and the Spartans were on the move.

But they missed a field goal at the end of the drive and it was all Carroll County from there. Brady Dalton was on a mission.

Later in the drive, he kept it again for 12 more yards and a TD. It was 7-0 Carroll County.

Carroll County takes out Giles 42-13.

