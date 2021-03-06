FFE: Franklin County at Byrd 3.5.21

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Franklin County was on the road in Vinton Friday night at Bob Patterson Stadium to tangle with William Byrd in the heavy wind.

Byrd was up 20-14 with 90 seconds left in the first half, when a botched handoff put the ball on the turf and Zac Stafford flew in from off the screen to recover for Franklin County.

They would capitalize quickly.

Quarterback Eli Foutz rolled to his left and flicked it out to Joshua Luckett who put the defender on skates and went in to take the lead 21-20.

Remember that name.

During the second half, Terriers could not get a hold of any momentum. Dylan Hatfield here on a third and long, trying to run wide but gets tripped up for a big loss.

Now back to the Eagles who want it all on third down, Foutz goes way upstairs to Jamerise Holland but it slips right through his hands and he knows it.

No sweat, the very next play, it went to Luckett who was able to sneak it in to put some distance on the scoreboard.

After a stalled Byrd drive, the Eagles had it deep in their own territory, but they went to their guy again, and Joshua Luckett slipped the defender and it was off to the races down the sideline for a huge gain before being dragged down.

He was not done yet, and wanted to stretch out the other side of the field on a 50-yard touchdown.

The Eagles soar on the back of Joshua Luckett past the Terriers 41-26.

