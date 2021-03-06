FFE: Heritage at Amherst 3.5.21

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Heritage and Amherst renewed their Seminole District rivalry.

The Pioneers struck first in this one. Jermoine Morris totes the mail from 2 yards out and just bulled his way in to put Heritage up 7 to 0. Oline doing the job right there.

The Pioneers went to work again in the second quarter. Rajan Booker-Felder found a hole and went 34 yards down the sideline to get the Pioneers into Lancer territory.

Fast forward to a few plays later, and quarterback Kameron Burns hit his own number, taking it from three yards out to put Heritage up 14 to 0.

The Lancers go on to convert a 4th and 7 right before the half, but it’s not enough to spark any momentum. Heritage shuts out Amherst 27-0.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.