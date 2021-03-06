Advertisement

FFE: Heritage at Amherst 3.5.21

The Pioneers struck first.
(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Sports
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 11:35 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Heritage and Amherst renewed their Seminole District rivalry.

The Pioneers struck first in this one. Jermoine Morris totes the mail from 2 yards out and just bulled his way in to put Heritage up 7 to 0. Oline doing the job right there.

The Pioneers went to work again in the second quarter. Rajan Booker-Felder found a hole and went 34 yards down the sideline to get the Pioneers into Lancer territory.

Fast forward to a few plays later, and quarterback Kameron Burns hit his own number, taking it from three yards out to put Heritage up 14 to 0.

The Lancers go on to convert a 4th and 7 right before the half, but it’s not enough to spark any momentum. Heritage shuts out Amherst 27-0.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brent Gibson, last reported to be in Vinton and along the Blue Ridge Parkway
Search ongoing for missing man along Blue Ridge Parkway
House destroyed by fire off Hardy Road in Bedford County
Fire destroys home in Hardy
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., makes a statement to reporters as the second...
Senate Dems strike jobless aid deal, relief and stimulus checks bill OK in sight
Hikers walking along the Appalachian Trail.
Long-distance Appalachian Trail hikers recommended to hold off on hike until 2022
Octavia Johnson announces her run for Virginia Governor on the steps of the Noel C. Taylor...
Former Roanoke City Sheriff Johnson announces run for Virginia governor

Latest News

FFE: Carroll County at Giles 3.5.21
FFE: Radford at James River 3.5.21
FFE: Magna Vista at Staunton River 3.5.21
FFE Spotlight GOW: Patrick Henry at Salem 3.5.21