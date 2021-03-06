Advertisement

FFE: Lord Botetourt at William Fleming 3.5.21

Friday was all Botetourt Early
(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Sports
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 10:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DALEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Friday was all Botetourt early.

Hunter Rice showed up big, starting with a 22-yard touchdown run to put the Cavaliers up 7-0.

Rice got Botetourt on the board again just a few minutes later taking one right up the gut. The score sat at 14-0.

A great kick return put the Colonels in business. Dashawn Lewis took advantage with a touchdown strike to Louis English. Fleming hit the scoreboard, behind 14-6.

Rice wasn’t finished though. He capped the night with four rushing and one receiving score in the first half, and also got another on a blocked punt. Seven total touchdowns for Rice helped Botetourt to a 49-6 victory Friday.

