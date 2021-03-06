Advertisement

FFE: Magna Vista at Staunton River 3.5.21

(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Sports
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - Magna Vista took the long trip up to Staunton River to square off with the Golden Eagles.

First possession for the Warriors, quarterback Dryus Hairston hit his own number and went full human pinball bouncing off defenders for the 32 yard touchdown run, 7-0 Magna Vista.

The first drive for Staunton River was not as smooth, Aidan Brown has some time and looks way downfield for senior Blake Miller but Tyler Johnson slipped under and comes away with the interception.

Warriors wasted no time on the quick slant pass to none other than Johnson who is the definition of a great two way player as he ripped down the field to extend the lead, 14-0.

Later in the quarter, Warriors have some trouble with a punt and they just get it away before Aiden Brown lays the lumber, the bad punt sets up Staunton River inside the 10 yard line.

They would capitalize on the opportunity with this touchdown from Jacob Kirtley, 14-7.

But the Golden Eagles had no answer for the speed of Tyler Johnson who torched them again on this 65 yard touchdown reception.

Magna Vista gets their first win of the 49-35.

