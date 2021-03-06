FFE Player of the Week: Zavione Wood, Salem

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - When we caught up with Salem senior Zavione Wood last fall, we showed you the work he and his teammates were putting in in the weight room.

Now, two games into the season, he’s showing the world that that work is paying off.

“Definitely, after gaining a good amount of weight and working on my speed a little more, I’m able to get off more tackles,” said Wood. “Last year, I was like 180 pounds, I believe, and now I’m 200, so you can definitely see the change in it.”

In Salem’s two opening week wins, Wood tallied 347 total yards and found the end zone four times, including a 49-yard scoop-and-score in the season-opener against Blacksburg.

Head coach Don Holter isn’t surprised to see him making plays on both sides of the ball.

“Zavione got his first opportunity to play as a freshman linebacker in the state championship game against Louisa,” Holter said. “He kinda’ had that ‘deer in the headlights’ look at first and took a couple of pops, but he played outstandingly, and he was a freshman. But when the lights come on, he’s ready to go.”

“It’s just always fun on defense,” added Wood. “Defense wins games, basically.”

Wood was initially committed to play at Louisiana-Monroe with his teammates Jorden and Jayden McDonald. But the twins have since flipped to Virginia Tech, while Wood has re-opened his recruitment.

And if he continues playing the way he has thus far, there’s no doubt the opportunities will come.

“He just has that internal fire,” said Holter. “He loves the game. He doesn’t say much. But he lets his work and how he goes about his business do his talking for him.”

“I’m always positive, always keep a smile on my face and just ready to put my best foot forward at all times,” said Wood.

