FFE: Pulaski County at Christiansburg 3.5.21

The Cougars dominated Friday.
(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Sports
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 11:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Cougars dominated Friday.

In the third quarter, Drew Dalton was crushed with the rush up the middle, but he hit a big first down to keep the Pulaski drive alive.

On the same drive, Ethan Gallimore rumbled up the middle for another first down moving the sticks yet again.

Gallimore finished things with the five-yard touchdown run and Pulaski was up 14-0 in the third.

Later in the quarter, Cougars went for it on fourth and 14. A screen pass to Kuemar Porter setup first and goal.

Gallimore did the honors from there, breaking tackles for his second score of the night.

It was 21-zip and the Cougars are 3 and 0 thanks to the 28-7 defeat of Christiansburg Friday.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

