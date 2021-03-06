FFE: Radford at James River 3.5.21

Advertisement

Radford at James River 3.5.21

Radford led it 33-0 at the half.
(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Sports
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 11:46 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BUCHANAN, Va. (WDBJ) - The James River cheerleaders didn’t have a ton to get excited about tonight, as the Bobcats controlled things from the start.

The opening kickoff went to Xavier Cobbs on the bounce and Cobbs has got nothing but daylight. He made a housecall, rambling 85 big yards all the way up the sideline and just like that, Radford led it 7-nothing just 10 seconds in.

Later, it’s QB Zane Rupe with a full head of steam around the corner for a Bobcats first down.

Rupe puts it up 3 plays later. The quick toss to Kamaree Ranner good for 6 more.

With the ball again, Rupe hands it off to P J Prioleau, who carries it into the endzone standing up.

Radford led it 33-0 at the half and the Bobcats cruise to the 46-8 win Friday.

