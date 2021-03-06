FFE Spotlight GOW: Patrick Henry at Salem 3.5.21

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Both the Spartans and Patriots were playing their third game in the span of 11 days, as both teams looked to pass the midway point of the regular season with a perfect record intact. Only one can do it.

Spartans coming off a 35-13 win at Christiansburg on Saturday, while the Patriots blanked Blacksburg, 56-0.

Salem’s Chauncey Logan fires deep to the end zone, and he’s got Shawn Collins in stride.

Spartans started it off with a bang, and an early 7-0 lead.

Later on, PH down 14 now, trying to cut the deficit.

Roy Gunn rolled out, and hit Jahze Kimbrough, all the way down inside the 5-yard line.

Pats would punch it in on a Gunn keeper a few plays later.

But in the second, Spartans would be back in command.

Cam Leftwich pounded his way in from 4 yards out.

The lead was back up to 14 for Salem, and there was a lot more left in the tank.

During the same quarter, Logan on the move again, and the wobbly pass fell right in the hands of Jorden McDonald, and the future Hokie with plenty of room to run.

76 yards for one half of the Spartans dynamic duo, and it was 28-7.

They were busy ringing that bell tonight.

One more time before the half, Logan with trouble with the snap, but he was able to get it off to Zavione Wood, and that dude is dangerous with the ball in his hands.

He scoots in from 10 yards out.

Salem defeated Patrick Henry 35-17 to stay unbeaten.

