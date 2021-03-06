Advertisement

Man, 31, reported missing in Pulaski Co.

Michael Joseph Trujillo, 31
Michael Joseph Trujillo, 31(Pulaski Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 9:11 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Michael Joseph Trujillo, 31, is reported missing by the Pulaski Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Trujillo’s mother last saw him Friday night just before midnight.

He was last seen in the Gate 10 Rd. area in the Fairlawn section of Pulaski Co., according to law enforcement.

Trujillo is 5′ 9″ and weighs 190 lbs.

If you’ve seen him, you are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (540) 980-7800.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brent Gibson, last reported to be in Vinton and along the Blue Ridge Parkway
Search ongoing for missing man along Blue Ridge Parkway
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., makes a statement to reporters as the second...
Senate Dems strike jobless aid deal, relief and stimulus checks bill OK in sight
House destroyed by fire off Hardy Road in Bedford County
Fire destroys home in Hardy
One year into the COVID-19 pandemic, many millions of N95 masks are pouring out of American...
Study finds mask mandates, dining out influence virus spread
A New York City woman used TikTok to show millions of viewers the weird discovery she made...
Woman discovers mystery room behind bathroom mirror in her NYC apartment

Latest News

FFE Player Of The Week: Zavione Wood 3.5.21
FFE Player Of The Week: Zavione Wood 3.5.21
Carroll County At Giles 3.5.21
Carroll County At Giles 3.5.21
Radford At James River 3.5.21
Radford At James River 3.5.21
Magna Vista At Staunton River
Magna Vista At Staunton River