Man, 31, reported missing in Pulaski Co.

PULASKI Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Michael Joseph Trujillo, 31, is reported missing by the Pulaski Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Trujillo’s mother last saw him Friday night just before midnight.

He was last seen in the Gate 10 Rd. area in the Fairlawn section of Pulaski Co., according to law enforcement.

Trujillo is 5′ 9″ and weighs 190 lbs.

If you’ve seen him, you are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (540) 980-7800.

