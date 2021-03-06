Advertisement

No. 21 UVA defeats Louisville 68-58 for ACC regular-season title, top spot in conference tourney

The University of Virginia enters the postseason at 17-6 for the year.
(WDBJ)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Wahoos men’s basketball team grabbed the ACC regular-season title Saturday with a 68-58 win over Louisville.

They sit at the top of the pack in conference tournament rankings.

Sam Hauser led UVA in both points and rebounds, putting up 24 and grabbing eight boards.

