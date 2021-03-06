No. 21 UVA defeats Louisville 68-58 for ACC regular-season title, top spot in conference tourney

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Wahoos men’s basketball team grabbed the ACC regular-season title Saturday with a 68-58 win over Louisville.

They sit at the top of the pack in conference tournament rankings.

Sam Hauser led UVA in both points and rebounds, putting up 24 and grabbing eight boards.

The University of Virginia enters the postseason at 17-6 for the year.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.